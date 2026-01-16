Grand Canyon faces New Mexico after Douglas’ 20-point performance

Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-12, 4-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-6, 4-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-12, 4-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (12-6, 4-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon visits New Mexico after Ale’Jah Douglas scored 20 points in Grand Canyon’s 65-51 victory against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos have gone 7-2 in home games. New Mexico leads the MWC in rebounding, averaging 36.4 boards. Emma Najjuma paces the Lobos with 6.3 rebounds.

The Antelopes are 4-3 in MWC play. Grand Canyon has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

New Mexico averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 65.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 62.4 New Mexico gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Abdurraqib is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 8.4 points. Destinee Hooks is shooting 33.9% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Julianna LaMendola is averaging 10.1 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes. Chloe Mann is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Antelopes: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.