Grand Canyon faces Colorado State after Henley’s 29-point outing

Colorado State Rams (9-4, 0-2 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4, 1-0 MWC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (9-4, 0-2 MWC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-4, 1-0 MWC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts Colorado State after Jaden Henley scored 29 points in Grand Canyon’s 91-78 victory against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Antelopes are 6-1 on their home court. Grand Canyon is fourth in the MWC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nana Owusu-Anane averaging 6.3.

The Rams are 0-2 in conference matchups. Colorado State scores 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 9.4 points per game.

Grand Canyon’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State has shot at a 51.7% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henley is averaging 17.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Antelopes. Caleb Shaw is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Pascarelli averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Carey Booth is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.