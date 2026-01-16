Grambling hosts Southern following Abdelgowad’s 21-point game

Southern Jaguars (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-9, 2-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern…

Southern Jaguars (6-11, 2-2 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-9, 2-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces Grambling after Malek Abdelgowad scored 21 points in Southern’s 77-73 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Grambling is second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

The Jaguars are 2-2 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Grambling is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Grambling have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roderick Coffee III is averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cam Amboree is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.2 points, four assists and 2.4 steals. Michael Jacobs is shooting 40.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

