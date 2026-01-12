Grambling heads to Florida A&M for conference matchup

Grambling Tigers (8-8, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (8-8, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Shirley and Florida A&M host Roderick Coffee III and Grambling in SWAC play Monday.

The Rattlers have gone 3-1 in home games. Florida A&M has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Grambling is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 46.6% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

The Rattlers and Tigers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is averaging 11.8 points for the Rattlers. Shirley is averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

Antonio Munoz is shooting 49.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Tigers. Rickey Ballard is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

