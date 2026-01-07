Grambling faces Florida A&M after Nunn’s 20-point game

Grambling Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (4-11, 1-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (1-11, 0-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling plays Florida A&M after Shaniah Nunn scored 20 points in Grambling’s 85-60 victory against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 1-3 at home. Florida A&M allows 77.7 points and has been outscored by 22.8 points per game.

The Tigers are 1-1 in SWAC play. Grambling has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida A&M’s average of 2.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 10.4 points for the Rattlers. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Monica Marsh is scoring 11.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Nunn is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 46.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

