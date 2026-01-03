Grambling defeats Prairie View A&M 76-72

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antonio Munoz scored 15 points as Grambling beat Prairie View A&M 76-72 on Saturday. Munoz had…

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Antonio Munoz scored 15 points as Grambling beat Prairie View A&M 76-72 on Saturday.

Munoz had five assists for the Tigers (7-7, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Rickey Ballard scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc and added three steals. Roderick Coffee III shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Panthers (5-9, 0-1) were led in scoring by Tai’Reon Joseph, who finished with 21 points and four steals. Prairie View A&M also got 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals from Dontae Horne. Lance Williams finished with 15 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

