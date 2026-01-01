Grady and UC Riverside host Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (10-2, 2-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces Hawaii after Osiris Grady scored 20 points in UC Riverside’s 97-65 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Highlanders have gone 3-1 in home games. UC Riverside has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rainbow Warriors are 2-0 in conference games. Hawaii ranks second in the Big West with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Isaac Johnson averaging 6.8.

UC Riverside makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Hawaii has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 47.8% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The Highlanders and Rainbow Warriors meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Henderson is averaging 16.9 points for the Highlanders. Grady is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Aaron Hunkin-Claytor is averaging 6.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

