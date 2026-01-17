Gory, Douglas Jr. split 26 points as Fresno State secures 63-60 victory over Wyoming

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory and David Douglas Jr. each scored 13 points to help Fresno State defeat Wyoming…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — DeShawn Gory and David Douglas Jr. each scored 13 points to help Fresno State defeat Wyoming 63-60 on Saturday.

Gory also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-9, 3-4 Mountain West Conference). Douglas was 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line. Jake Heidbreder shot 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Cowboys (11-7, 2-5) were led in scoring by Leland Walker, who finished with 17 points and five assists. Nasir Meyer added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Wyoming. Damarion Dennis had 10 points and five rebounds.

Douglas scored eight points in the first half and Fresno State went into halftime trailing 27-26. The second half featured seven lead changes and was tied eight times before Fresno State secured the victory. Heidbreder scored nine second-half points to help seal the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

