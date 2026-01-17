Gordon scores 16, Long Island takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 66-59

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Greg Gordon scored 16 points as Long Island beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-59 on Saturday night. Gordon…

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Greg Gordon scored 16 points as Long Island beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-59 on Saturday night.

Gordon had six rebounds for the Sharks (11-7, 5-0 Northeast Conference). Malachi Davis added 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Jomo Goings scored 13 points.

Eric Parnell led the Knights (5-13, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Arthur Cox added 13 points and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Joey Niesman had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

