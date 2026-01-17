Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Gordon scores 16, Long…

Gordon scores 16, Long Island takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 66-59

The Associated Press

January 17, 2026, 10:16 PM

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Greg Gordon scored 16 points as Long Island beat Fairleigh Dickinson 66-59 on Saturday night.

Gordon had six rebounds for the Sharks (11-7, 5-0 Northeast Conference). Malachi Davis added 15 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Jomo Goings scored 13 points.

Eric Parnell led the Knights (5-13, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Arthur Cox added 13 points and two steals for Fairleigh Dickinson. Joey Niesman had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up