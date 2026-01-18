Gordon and the Long Island Sharks take on conference foe Le Moyne

Long Island Sharks (11-7, 5-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-10, 3-2 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST…

Long Island Sharks (11-7, 5-0 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-10, 3-2 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Shilo Jackson and Le Moyne host Greg Gordon and LIU in NEC action Monday.

The Dolphins are 3-2 in home games. Le Moyne is sixth in the NEC in team defense, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Sharks are 5-0 against conference opponents. LIU has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Le Moyne is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.1% LIU allows to opponents. LIU has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The Dolphins and Sharks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 14.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Dolphins. Trent Mosquera is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Fuller is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Sharks. Malachi Davis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Sharks: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

