Goods scores 20 as Stony Brook defeats Hofstra 76-71

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Richard Goods and Andrej Shoshkikj each had 20 points in Stony Brook’s 76-71 victory over Hofstra on Thursday.

Goods added eight rebounds and six assists for the Seawolves (10-9, 2-4 Coastal Athletic Association). Shoshkikj shot 7 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Erik Pratt shot 8 for 16, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.

Preston Edmead led the way for the Pride (13-5, 4-1) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Cruz Davis added 16 points and seven assists for Hofstra. German Plotnikov finished with 12 points. The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Pride.

Stony Brook went into halftime leading Hofstra 32-25. Shoshkikj scored eight points in the half. Goods scored 17 points in the second half.

