Goodin leads Bellarmine against North Alabama after 20-point performance

North Alabama Lions (5-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (6-9, 1-2 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine hosts North Alabama after Kenyon Goodin scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 84-78 overtime win against the Central Arkansas Bears.

The Knights are 4-2 on their home court. Bellarmine has a 2-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Lions have gone 0-3 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bellarmine scores 79.0 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 75.8 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than Bellarmine has given up to its opponents (46.6%).

The Knights and Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Karasinski is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Knights. Brian Waddell is averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donte Bacchus is shooting 48.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lions. Canin Jefferson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 53.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

