Gonzalez leads South Alabama against JMU after 21-point outing

South Alabama Jaguars (9-11, 2-8 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-8, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on JMU after Daniela Gonzalez scored 21 points in South Alabama’s 60-57 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Dukes are 10-3 in home games. JMU is second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 37.9 rebounds. Ashanti Barnes-Williams leads the Dukes with 9.3 boards.

The Jaguars are 2-8 in conference matchups. South Alabama averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

JMU makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). South Alabama has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 18.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Barnes-Williams is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Amyah Sutton averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Cordasia Harris is shooting 56.8% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

