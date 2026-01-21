Gonzaga visits Villa and Oregon State

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-6, 6-1 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-6, 6-1 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (14-6, 6-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays Gonzaga after Jenna Villa scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 69-68 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Beavers have gone 8-2 at home. Oregon State is 5-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is second in the WCC scoring 72.8 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Oregon State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Gonzaga has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Oregon State have averaged.

The Beavers and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Villa is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Beavers. Kennedie Shuler is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Allie Turner is shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.1 points and four assists. Lauren Whittaker is averaging 19.1 points, 12 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

