Gonzaga takes on San Diego following Whittaker’s 26-point outing

San Diego Toreros (8-11, 1-5 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (8-11, 1-5 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-6, 5-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga plays San Diego after Lauren Whittaker scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 82-69 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 in home games. Gonzaga scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Toreros are 1-5 in conference games. San Diego ranks second in the WCC allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Toreros meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whittaker is scoring 19.9 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 15.7 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

Kylie Ray is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 16.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Olivia Owens is averaging 10.1 points, six rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 75.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.