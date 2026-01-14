Glover-Toscano scores 23 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Saint Bonaventure 68-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover-Toscano led Saint Joseph’s with 23 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 33…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jaiden Glover-Toscano led Saint Joseph’s with 23 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 33 seconds remaining to defeat Saint Bonaventure 68-64 on Wednesday.

Glover shot 8 for 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (11-7, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference) and made a layup to put the Hawks up 65-65 inside the final minute.

Dasear Haskins added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Derek Simpson went 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Bonnies (11-6, 0-4) were led in scoring by Frank Mitchell, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Saint Bonaventure also got 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Cayden Charles. Darryl Simmons II had 14 points.

Saint Joseph’s went into the half leading Saint Bonaventure 35-28. Glover put up 10 points in the half. Glover put up 13 points in the second half for Saint Joseph’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

