Glover leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Richmond after 28-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-7, 1-2 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-4, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Richmond after Jaiden Glover scored 28 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 97-90 overtime win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Spiders have gone 8-2 in home games. Richmond ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. Michael Walz leads the Spiders with 6.8 boards.

The Hawks are 1-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Richmond averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Richmond allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is averaging 12.8 points for the Spiders. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Glover is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 15.9 points. Derek Simpson is averaging 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

