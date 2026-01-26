Glover leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Loyola Chicago after 20-point outing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-16, 1-7 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (12-8, 4-3 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-16, 1-7 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits Loyola Chicago after Jaiden Glover scored 20 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 81-74 win over the Dayton Flyers.

The Ramblers have gone 3-8 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 3-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Hawks are 4-3 in conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Loyola Chicago averages 67.4 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 73.1 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Miles Rubin is averaging 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

Glover is averaging 15.5 points for the Hawks. Derek Simpson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

