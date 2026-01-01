Glancey leads Santa Clara against Loyola Marymount after 22-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 1-1 WCC) Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (12-3, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (7-6, 1-1 WCC)

Los Angeles; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Loyola Marymount after Sophie Glancey scored 22 points in Santa Clara’s 94-65 win over the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lions are 4-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount is seventh in the WCC scoring 66.3 points while shooting 41.7% from the field.

The Broncos are 2-0 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is 12-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 21.8 more points per game (82.0) than Loyola Marymount gives up (60.2).

The Lions and Broncos square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Andjela Matic is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashley Hawkins is averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Broncos. Glancey is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 82.6 points, 42.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

