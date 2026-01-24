Gittens scores 19, Sacred Heart knocks off Niagara 71-70

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dashon Gittens’ 19 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Niagara 71-70 on Saturday. Gittens had five rebounds…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Dashon Gittens’ 19 points helped Sacred Heart defeat Niagara 71-70 on Saturday.

Gittens had five rebounds and six assists for the Pioneers (9-13, 5-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anquan Hill scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Nyle Ralph-Beyer shot 6 of 8, including 2 of 3 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points.

Vice Zanki led the way for the Purple Eagles (5-15, 2-8) with 19 points and three steals. Niagara also got 13 points and 13 rebounds from Will Shortt.

