Gioacchino Panzini scores 26, Cornell takes down Alfred State 133-65

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Gioacchino Panzini’s 26 points helped Cornell defeat Alfred State 133-65 on Friday.

Panzini added five rebounds for the Big Red (7-6). Adam Hinton scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 7, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five assists. Ian Imegwu had 16 points and shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Pioneers were led by Mykell Lawson, who recorded 17 points, four assists and two steals.

