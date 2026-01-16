Gillespie scores 29 in Kent State’s 87-84 win against Toledo

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie’s 29 points helped Kent State defeat Toledo 87-84 on Friday. Gillespie had 13 rebounds…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie’s 29 points helped Kent State defeat Toledo 87-84 on Friday.

Gillespie had 13 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (14-4, 5-1 Mid-American Conference). Jahari Williamson shot 5 for 7 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Cian Medley shot 2 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine assists.

Leroy Blyden Jr. finished with 19 points and six rebounds for the Rockets (10-8, 4-2). Toledo also got 16 points, four assists and two blocks from Austin Parks. Sonny Wilson also recorded 15 points and six assists.

Gillespie scored nine points in the first half and Kent State went into the break trailing 41-35. Gillespie scored 20 second-half points.

