Gillespie leads No. 21 Tennessee against Florida after 34-point game

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Tennessee visits Florida after Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 34 points in Tennessee’s 85-71 win against the Texas Longhorns.

The Gators are 7-0 on their home court. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 43.7 boards. Rueben Chinyelu paces the Gators with 10.4 rebounds.

The Volunteers have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.7 points per game.

Florida makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Tennessee has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Volunteers meet Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Urban Klavzar is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 8.8 points. Thomas Haugh is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

Gillespie is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

