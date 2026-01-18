Giles, Wichita State beat South Florida 86-85 in OT

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 22 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 20 seconds remaining in the…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 22 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 20 seconds remaining in the overtime as Wichita State defeated South Florida 86-85 on Sunday.

Giles also had four steals for the Shockers (11-8, 3-3 American Athletic Conference). Karon Boyd scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Michael Gray Jr. shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Bulls (11-7, 3-2) were led by Joseph Pinion, who posted 21 points and two blocks. South Florida also got 17 points and eight rebounds from Josh Omojafo. CJ Brown also recorded 16 points and eight assists.

Gray scored nine points in the first half for Wichita State, which led 37-36 at halftime. Wichita State was outscored by one point in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 77-77. Dre Kindell scored three points to lead Wichita State in the overtime.

