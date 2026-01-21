Giles scores 27 as Wichita State knocks off East Carolina 77-60

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 27 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 77-60 on Wednesday night, the…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 27 points as Wichita State beat East Carolina 77-60 on Wednesday night, the Pirates’ seventh loss in a row.

Giles also added three steals for the Shockers (12-8, 4-3 American Athletic Conference). Karon Boyd scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Michael Gray Jr. shot 4 for 12, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Joran Riley led the way for the Pirates (5-14, 0-6) with 15 points. Demitri Gardner added 14 points for East Carolina. Giovanni Emejuru finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Wichita State took the lead for good 24 seconds into the game and it was 44-32 at halftime, with Giles racking up 15 points. Wichita State outscored East Carolina in the second half by five points, with Giles scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

