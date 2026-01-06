Giles leads Wichita State against Rice after 27-point game

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 1-1 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (6-9, 0-2 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-6, 1-1 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Rice after Kenyon Giles scored 27 points in Wichita State’s 104-100 overtime loss to the Charlotte 49ers.

The Shockers are 7-1 in home games. Wichita State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 0-2 against AAC opponents. Rice is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Wichita State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Rice allows to opponents. Rice has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giles is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 18.1 points and 1.5 steals. Karon Boyd is averaging 12 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nick Anderson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Owls. Trae Broadnax is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.