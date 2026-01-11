Giles’ 33 lead Wichita State past North Texas 78-67

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 33 points led Wichita State over North Texas 78-67 on Sunday. Giles shot 13…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenyon Giles’ 33 points led Wichita State over North Texas 78-67 on Sunday.

Giles shot 13 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Shockers (10-7, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Dillon Battie scored 10 points and added nine rebounds. Karon Boyd shot 3 of 6 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

David Terrell Jr. led the Mean Green (10-7, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, five assists and three steals. Je’Shawn Stevenson added 12 points and five steals for North Texas. Cole Franklin finished with 12 points.

Wichita State plays Thursday against Florida Atlantic on the road, and North Texas visits Tulane on Sunday.

