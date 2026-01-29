Gibbs-Lawhorn, UNLV Rebels to visit Price, Nevada Wolf Pack

UNLV Rebels (10-10, 5-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-6, 7-3 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (10-10, 5-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (15-6, 7-3 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV visit Elijah Price and Nevada in MWC action.

The Wolf Pack are 10-2 in home games. Nevada is eighth in the MWC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Rebels are 5-4 in MWC play. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 14.2 assists per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 3.3.

Nevada averages 76.3 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 77.3 UNLV allows. UNLV averages 7.4 more points per game (78.0) than Nevada gives up to opponents (70.6).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Camper Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Rebels. Fleming is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

