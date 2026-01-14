Live Radio
Gibbs-Lawhorn scores career-high 33, UNLV beats Boise State 89-85 in OT

The Associated Press

January 14, 2026, 1:55 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn had a career-high 33 points, six assists and five rebounds to help UNLV beat Boise State 89-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Kimani Hamilton scored seven of his 16 points in overtime and Howie Fleming Jr. finished with 14 points for UNLV (8-8, 3-2 Mountain West Conference).

Drew Fielder led Boise State (9-8, 1-5) with 23 points and Andrew Meadow scored 11.

The Broncos have lost four in a row.

Fielder hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.3 seconds left in regulation to make it 76-all and force OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

