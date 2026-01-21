Gibbs-Lawhorn scores 21, UNLV downs Utah State 86-76

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points as UNLV beat Utah State 86-76 on Tuesday night. Gibbs-Lawhorn also…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 21 points as UNLV beat Utah State 86-76 on Tuesday night.

Gibbs-Lawhorn also had five rebounds for the Rebels (10-8, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Tyrin Jones scored 20 points, shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 10 for 12 from the free-throw line. Emmanuel Stephen finished 4 of 5 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Aggies (15-3, 6-2) were led in scoring by Mason Falslev, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Adlan Elamin added 15 points and two steals for Utah State. Michael Collins Jr. had 14 points.

UNLV was tied with Utah State at the half, 38-38, with Gibbs-Lawhorn (eight points) its high scorer before the break. UNLV outscored Utah State in the second half by 10 points, with Gibbs-Lawhorn scoring a team-high 13 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

