Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV host New Mexico

New Mexico Lobos (16-4, 7-2 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (10-9, 5-3 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV hosts New Mexico after Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 27 points in UNLV’s 82-71 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rebels have gone 6-3 at home. UNLV has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lobos are 7-2 in MWC play. New Mexico is the leader in the MWC allowing only 67.8 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

UNLV makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). New Mexico averages 80.8 points per game, 4.1 more than the 76.7 UNLV allows to opponents.

The Rebels and Lobos match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 17.6 points and 1.5 steals. Tyrin Jones is averaging 12.4 points, 1.6 steals and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Jake Hall is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Lobos. Antonio Chol is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Lobos: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.