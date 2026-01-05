Gibbs-Lawhorn and the UNLV Rebels visit conference foe Wyoming

UNLV Rebels (7-6, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-4, 1-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nasir…

UNLV Rebels (7-6, 2-0 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (10-4, 1-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nasir Meyer and Wyoming host Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and UNLV in MWC play.

The Cowboys have gone 8-1 in home games. Wyoming ranks third in the MWC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Meyer averaging 3.9.

The Rebels have gone 2-0 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 34.6 rebounds per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 6.2.

Wyoming makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). UNLV has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The Cowboys and Rebels match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is shooting 47.6% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cowboys. Meyer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gibbs-Lawhorn averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Tyrin Jones is shooting 62.3% and averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

