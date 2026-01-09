Gibb leads BYU against Houston after 21-point showing

BYU Cougars (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-9, 0-4 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

BYU Cougars (13-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (6-9, 0-4 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU visits Houston after Delaney Gibb scored 21 points in BYU’s 75-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Houston Cougars have gone 4-4 at home. Houston is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The BYU Cougars are 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. BYU averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Houston scores 60.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 59.0 BYU allows. BYU averages 72.9 points per game, 3.2 more than the 69.7 Houston allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyndall Hunter averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Houston Cougars, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc. Kierra Merchant is averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Sydney Benally averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Olivia Hamlin is averaging 11.5 points and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston Cougars: 3-7, averaging 58.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

BYU Cougars: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

