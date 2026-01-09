Gherezgher leads Northern Kentucky against Milwaukee after 26-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-9, 3-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (7-9, 3-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits Milwaukee after Dan Gherezgher Jr. scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 94-79 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Panthers have gone 5-1 in home games. Milwaukee has a 4-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Norse have gone 4-2 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League with 15.7 assists per game led by Ethan Elliott averaging 4.4.

Milwaukee’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky scores 5.3 more points per game (84.4) than Milwaukee gives up to opponents (79.1).

The Panthers and Norse meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amar Augillard averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Seth Hubbard is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Gherezgher is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

