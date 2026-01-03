Gessert leads Creighton against Butler after 25-point outing

Butler Bulldogs (7-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-8, 2-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (7-7, 1-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-8, 2-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Butler after Neleigh Gessert scored 25 points in Creighton’s 74-64 loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays have gone 2-4 in home games. Creighton is second in the Big East with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Grace Boffeli averaging 6.1.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against Big East opponents. Butler has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

Creighton averages 70.1 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 66.6 Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gessert is averaging 13.2 points for the Bluejays. Kennedy Townsend is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lily Zeinstra is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

