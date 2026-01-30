Gerke and Fairleigh Dickinson host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (10-10, 6-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-4, 9-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wagner Seahawks (10-10, 6-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (18-4, 9-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson takes on Wagner after Madlena Gerke scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 78-54 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights have gone 9-1 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

The Seahawks are 6-3 against NEC opponents. Wagner is seventh in the NEC scoring 57.3 points per game and is shooting 38.8%.

Fairleigh Dickinson makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Wagner has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Wagner has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 35.4% shooting opponents of Fairleigh Dickinson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games.

Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor is shooting 45.9% and averaging 10.7 points for the Seahawks. Klea Kaci is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 70.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

