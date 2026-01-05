Georgia Tech puts home win streak on the line against Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Yellow Jackets take on Syracuse.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-1 on their home court. Georgia Tech is fourth in the ACC with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 5.8.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 9-5 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse averages 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Georgia Tech makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Syracuse averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange square off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Washington is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 16.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the past 10 games.

William Kyle III is averaging 10 points, eight rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

