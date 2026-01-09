Georgia Tech plays Miami (FL) following Ndongo’s 20-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 2-0 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-6, 1-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 2-0 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits Miami (FL) after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 82-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Hurricanes have gone 10-0 in home games. Miami (FL) is fifth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Ernest Udeh Jr. leads the Hurricanes with 9.8 boards.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-2 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is seventh in the ACC with 17.2 assists per game led by Lamar Washington averaging 6.1.

Miami (FL) scores 88.0 points, 17.1 more per game than the 70.9 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 7.3 more points per game (75.7) than Miami (FL) allows to opponents (68.4).

The Hurricanes and Yellow Jackets match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 15.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.7 points and 1.5 steals. Washington is shooting 41.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 86.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.