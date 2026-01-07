Georgia Tech hosts Virginia after Johnson’s 31-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 2-2 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-9, 2-2 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia faces Georgia Tech after Kymora Johnson scored 31 points in Virginia’s 91-87 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-2 in home games. Georgia Tech averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-0 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks second in the ACC with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tabitha Amanze averaging 3.1.

Georgia Tech makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). Virginia averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The Yellow Jackets and Cavaliers match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 18.7 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 steals. Paris Clark is shooting 40.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.