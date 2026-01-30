Georgia Tech hosts No. 16 North Carolina after Wilson’s 20-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-10, 2-6 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Tar Heels (16-4, 4-3 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-10, 2-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 North Carolina faces Georgia Tech after Caleb Wilson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 85-80 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 10-4 in home games. Georgia Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels have gone 4-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Georgia Tech averages 74.5 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 70.1 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Lamar Washington is averaging 13.2 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Wilson is shooting 58.8% and averaging 20.0 points for the Tar Heels. Henri Veesaar is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 75.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

