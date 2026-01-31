Georgia Tech hosts Grier and Boston College

Boston College Eagles (4-19, 0-10 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-13, 4-6 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston College Eagles (4-19, 0-10 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-13, 4-6 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Georgia Tech after Jocelyne Grier scored 23 points in Boston College’s 106-84 loss to the NC State Lady Wolfpack.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 7-4 at home. Georgia Tech is 3-13 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles have gone 0-10 against ACC opponents. Boston College gives up 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.4 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College allows. Boston College averages 63.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 67.9 Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 9.6 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Lily Carmody is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Eagles. Grier is averaging 11.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 0-10, averaging 58.2 points, 23.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

