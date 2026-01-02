Georgia Tech hosts Boston College following Hand’s 26-point performance

Boston College Eagles (7-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-1 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Boston College Eagles (7-6) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-5, 0-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College visits Georgia Tech after Donald Hand Jr. scored 26 points in Boston College’s 72-64 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 9-1 in home games. Georgia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sylla averaging 5.8.

The Eagles are 1-1 on the road. Boston College is sixth in the ACC giving up 66.7 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Georgia Tech makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Boston College averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Sylla is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aidan Shaw is averaging 4.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Eagles. Hand is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.