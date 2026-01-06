Georgia Tech and Syracuse square off in conference showdown

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-5, 1-1 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -3.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Georgia Tech and Syracuse face off on Tuesday.

The Yellow Jackets are 10-1 on their home court. Georgia Tech has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Orange play their first true road game after going 9-5 with a 1-3 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Syracuse is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The Yellow Jackets and Orange match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kowacie Reeves is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kam Craft is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 10.6 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.