Georgia State visits Dancier and Coastal Carolina

Georgia State Panthers (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia State Panthers (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces Georgia State after AJ Dancier scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 82-81 overtime loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 38.8 boards. Reggie Hill leads the Chanticleers with 6.4 rebounds.

The Panthers are 1-2 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Coastal Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Chanticleers. Dancier is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ayouba Berthe is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.8 points. Micah Tucker is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.