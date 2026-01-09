Georgia State takes on Marshall in conference matchup

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-12, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays Marshall in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 at home. Georgia State is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd are 3-1 in Sun Belt play. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 79.8 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

Georgia State is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 79.8 points per game, 4.9 more than the 74.9 Georgia State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Tucker is averaging 12.2 points for the Panthers. Jelani Hamilton is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Speer is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Caleb Hollenbeck is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

