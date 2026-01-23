Georgia State plays Arkansas State following Hamilton’s 23-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-12, 5-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-7, 5-3 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (8-12, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Arkansas State after Jelani Hamilton scored 23 points in Georgia State’s 69-62 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Georgia State averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Red Wolves are 5-3 in conference play. Arkansas State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Georgia State scores 70.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 79.2 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 9.8 more points per game (83.1) than Georgia State allows to opponents (73.3).

The Panthers and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamilton is shooting 41.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Panthers. Micah Tucker is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Hayman is averaging 11.9 points for the Red Wolves. Christian Harmon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

