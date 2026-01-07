Georgia State hosts Marcus and Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 2-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-7, 2-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-11, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Georgia State after Michael Marcus Jr. scored 21 points in Appalachian State’s 88-81 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Georgia State allows 76.4 points and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

The Mountaineers have gone 2-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Georgia State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Appalachian State allows to opponents. Appalachian State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The Panthers and Mountaineers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Tucker is averaging 12.6 points for the Panthers. Jelani Hamilton is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kasen Jennings is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.