Georgia State faces South Alabama following Henderson’s 27-point outing

Georgia State Panthers (8-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-8, 2-5 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State plays South Alabama after Crystal Henderson scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 79-57 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 7-2 at home. South Alabama has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 69.5 points per game, 1.8 more than the 67.7 South Alabama allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amyah Sutton averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Cordasia Harris is shooting 57.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Henderson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 10.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

