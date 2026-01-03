Georgia State defeats Coastal Carolina 89-71

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Brown’s 23 points helped Georgia State defeat Coastal Carolina 89-71 on Saturday. Brown shot 8…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Brown’s 23 points helped Georgia State defeat Coastal Carolina 89-71 on Saturday.

Brown shot 8 for 14, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (5-11, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Trey Scott III scored 22 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Jelani Hamilton also had 22 points and shot 7 for 13 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Rasheed Jones led the Chanticleers (8-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. AJ Dancier added 16 points for Coastal Carolina. DaJohn Craig finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.