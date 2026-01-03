Georgia Southern wins 93-86 against Old Dominion

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Alden Applewhite’s 17 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Old Dominion 93-86 on Saturday. Applewhite had eight…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Alden Applewhite’s 17 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Old Dominion 93-86 on Saturday.

Applewhite had eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (12-5, 4-0 Sun Belt Conference). Spudd Webb scored 16 points and added 10 rebounds. Tyren Moore shot 5 for 12 from the floor and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. The Eagles’ win streak is now nine games.

Ketron Shaw led the Monarchs (4-12, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Robert Davis Jr. added 15 points for Old Dominion. Drew McKenna also had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.